Syrian Army Liberates 236 Settlements from Daesh in 2017

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated since January 1, 2017 by the Syrian troops from the ISIS armed formations has reached 236," the bulletin published on the ministry's website said.
According to the ministry, within the past 24 hours, the government troops have liberated 9.1 square kilometers (3.5 square miles).
"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1,470. Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have been continued with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and al-Quneitra provinces," the ministry said.
The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.
All comments
Show new comments (0)