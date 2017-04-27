Syrian Army Liberates 236 Settlements from Daesh in 2017

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian government army has liberated a total of 236 settlements from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh), outlawed in Russia, since the beginning of 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday in a daily bulletin.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated since January 1, 2017 by the Syrian troops from the ISIS armed formations has reached 236," the bulletin published on the ministry's website said.

According to the ministry, within the past 24 hours, the government troops have liberated 9.1 square kilometers (3.5 square miles).

"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1,470. Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have been continued with field commanders of detachments of armed opposition in the Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and al-Quneitra provinces," the ministry said.

The Russian side to the Russian-Turkey Commission on Syrian truce registered 12 ceasefire violations over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about 13 cases. The Russian side confirmed one of 13 ceasefire violations reported by Turkey.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey serving as its guarantors. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort. Terrorist organizations operating in the country are not part of the ceasefire.