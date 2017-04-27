Mine Kills Two Saudi Servicemen Near Border With Yemen

DUBAI (Sputnik) – A landmine exploded on Thursday in the Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, located near the border with Yemen, killing two members of the Saudi border security force, Saudi media reported, citing military sources.

The two Saudi warrant officers were killed by a mine near a border post, the Ajil newspaper said.

The military conflict between the legitimate government of Hadi and Iran-allied Houthi rebels, supported by forces loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, has been ongoing in Yemen since 2014.

Since March 2015 a Saudi-led coalition of Arab states engaged in the conflict, launching a military campaign to defeat the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government.