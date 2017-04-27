US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh Oil Infrastructure Near Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 29 airstrikes against the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including six strikes near the Syrian city of Deir ez-Zor, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Dayr Az Zawr, six strikes destroyed nine ISIS [Daesh] oil tankers, two ISIS well heads, an ISIS barge, and five ISIS oil refinery equipment items," the release stated on Thursday.

The Pentagon has previously said that the Daesh had moved operations to Deir ez-Zor, located about 90 miles from Raqqa.

Coalition airstrikes in Syria also engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed vehicles and fighting positions near Abu Kamal, Raqqa and Tabqa.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresensky Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria 20

In Iraq, the coalition conducted 14 strikes consisting of 39 engagements against Daesh targets near Huwayjah, Mosul, Rawah, Sinjar and Tal Afar.

The strikes in Iraq engaged Daesh tactical units and destroyed command and control nodes, vehicles, weapons cache and VBIED storage areas.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.