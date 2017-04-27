Turkish Airstrikes Kill 7 PKK Militants in Country's East

Militant shelters and weapon pits were also targeted during the operation, the newspaper reported.
Tensions between Turkey and Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
