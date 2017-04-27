Turkish Airstrikes Kill 7 PKK Militants in Country's East

© AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda Turkish Airstrikes Kill Six PKK Militants in Northern Iraq - General Staff

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, the Turkish forces launched the airstrikes on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) after receiving information of militants planning the attack.

Militant shelters and weapon pits were also targeted during the operation, the newspaper reported.

Tensions between Turkey and Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK collapsed because of a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

