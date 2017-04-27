Evil Coalition: Daesh, al-Qaeda Trying to Forge an Alliance

© AFP 2017/ AMC / FADI AL-HALABI Daesh Seeks Partnership With Al-Qaeda to Prolong Reign of Terror in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh and al-Qaeda terrorists are trying to unite in an alliance through talks, the Collective Security Treaty Organization's acting secretary general, Valery Semerikov, said Thursday at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

"According to available information, recently there have been attempts to remove the contradictions between Daesh and al-Qaeda by means of negotiations and unite the two terrorist organizations in an alliance," Semerikov said.

"If this initiative is implemented, the terrorist threat in the world will multiply many times," he said.