Russian Planes Deliver Over 20 Tonnes of Aid to Syria's Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian military has delivered over 4.5 tonnes of humanitarian cargo to Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides has held 8 humanitarian events in the province of Aleppo (6) and Damascus (2)… Within last 24 hours, 1,420 civilians have received humanitarian aid. The total weight of humanitarian aid has reached 4.6 tons," the ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

Aleppo residents received 1.8 tonnes of food, while another 2.8 tonnes were delivered to the Damascus province, according to the statement.

Russian planes also took over 20 tonnes of UN aid to the besieged city of Deir ez-Zor, the center added.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to various parts of Syria and has been facilitating the distribution of UN aid in Syria where a civil war has been ongoing since 2011.