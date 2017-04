© Flickr/ Anna & Michal Morocco Looks Forward to Work With Russia on Challenges Such as Migration

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The makeup of the government was announced in early April by King Mohammed VI after unsuccessful coalition talks stalled the legislative process, including the adoption of this year’s budget.

The Chamber of Representatives, the lower house of the parliament, voted 208-91 to back the government headed by Prime Minister Saad Eddine Othmani, the national news agency, MAP, said.

Both houses of the North African monarchy’s parliament will now convene for a plenary session on Thursday to look into the 2017 draft budget law, the MAP said, which will then go to the cabinet.