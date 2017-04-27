Register
    US soldiers stand guard at the Taji base complex which hosts Iraqi and US troops and is located thirty kilometres north of the capital Baghdad

    Trump Grants Pentagon Chief Power to Decide Troop Limits in Anti-Daesh Fight

    © AFP 2017/ ALI AL-SAADI
    Middle East
    US President Donald Trump has granted the power to decide on how many troops should take part in anti-Daesh operations in Iraq and Syria to the Pentagon.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Trump has allowed Secretary of Defense James Mattis to determine the number of troops deployed to fight Daesh terror group (banned in Russia), Department of Defense chief spokesperson Dana White said.

    "The President has delegated authority to the secretary of defense to determine force management levels (FML) for Iraq and Syria. No change to current authorized force levels has been made," White said on Wednesday in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

    The spokeswoman underscored that the US mission in Iraq and Syria will remain "to work by, with and through local forces."

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces Close to Isolating Daesh-Held Raqqa
    Mattis was granted the authority to determine the force management level in Iraq and Syria on April 20, according to the report.

    On April 26, the defense secretary drafted a memo asking to conduct a review of the current maximum level of forces deployed to the countries.

    At present, the established troops cap for Iraq is 5,262.

    In March, Defense Department spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said the US military can bring in additional troops to Syria for short periods of time without exceeding the existing formal cap of some 500 servicemen on the ground.

