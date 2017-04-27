Kuwait Notes Growing Importance of Astana Platform for Solving Int’l Crises

ASTANA (Sputnik) – Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah held talks on Wednesday with Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov and noted the growing importance of the Astana platform for solving international conflicts, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Kuwait’s foreign minister welcomes peace initiatives of the Kazakh president and noted the growing importance of the Astana platform for international efforts on solving complicated modern-day crises, emphasizing the importance of the negotiating process in the Kazakh capital for prospects of peace settlement in Syria," the statement said.

The statement added that Abdrakhmanov’s visit to the Arab countries allowed for the coordination of positions on many urgent issues on both the global and regional agendas, primarily the Astana process.

Kazakhstan's capital city of Astana has hosted three rounds of talks on Syrian settlement, all of which have been brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran: January 23-24, February 15-16, March 14-15. The next round scheduled for May 3-4. During the talks, the participants agreed, among other decisions, to set up a ceasefire monitoring group.