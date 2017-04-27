US-Backed Syrian Democratic Forces Close to Isolating Daesh-Held Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The SDF have already cut off the routes leading to the city from the north and east, according to Dorrian.

"Once the area to the west of Raqqa has been cleared [then] all the main roads will be completely blocked and controlled by the SDF," Dorrian said, referring Daesh terror group’s (outlawed in Russia).

© REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed US-Led Coalition Carries Out 6 Strikes Against Daesh Near Tabqa - Joint Task Force

The area to the west of Raqqa is Tabqa, a location of the largest dam in Syria, where clearing operations have been conducted, but are not yet completed.

Dorrian noted that Tabqa was a major staging area for Daesh.

He also explained that to the south of Raqqa, harsh conditions and rough terrain make travel dangerous. Daesh fighters are not expected to escape using a southern route and those that do will likely be eliminated.

"Raqqa will be completely isolated at the time of our partner forces’ choosing and then they will move in and liberate the city," Dorrian claimed.

Some 700 Daesh fighters remain in Tabqa, Dorrian added.