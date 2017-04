© AFP 2017/ ADEM ALTAN 30 Employees of Turkish Newspaper Facing Life Sentence Over Links to Gulen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, local media reported that over 1,000 alleged supporters of the Gulen movement were detained in 72 provinces of the country within a special operation, which involved some 8,500 police officers.

Ankara has accused Gulen, who has been living in exile in the United States since 1999, and his followers of organizing the 2016 coup attempt that claimed the lives of over 240 people and left some 2,000 more injured.

Following the attempted coup, Turkish forces have arrested thousands of people, including journalists, servicemen and activists, on suspicion of having ties to Gulen. Gulen has denied allegations of masterminding the government takeover.