Iraqi Forces Turn Tables on Daesh by Using Drones to Kill Snipers

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Iraqi troops fighting the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (outlawed in Russia) in the city of Mosul have begun using drones to kill snipers and destroy stationary targets, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel John Dorrian told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday.

"The Iraqi Security Forces have turned the tables [on the Islamic State] and have begun to use drones as well," Dorrian said. "They are seeing some success in using drones to take out snipers and Vehicle Born Improvised Devices (VBIDs) that are parked and sort of terrorize the Islamic State."

© AP Photo/ Kurdistan Region Security Counci Daesh Used Chlorine, Mustard Agent in Attack on US, Iraqi Forces in Mosul

Dorrian explained the United States has fielded electronic warfare technology in the vicinity of Mosul capable of damaging the electrical components within commercial off the shelf drones.

The OIR spokesman would not provide details on the counter-drone systems used in Iraq.

In January, the US Army awarded the defense firm SRC a $65-million contract to deliver, integrate and maintain ten mobile and five fixed Silent Archer counter-drone systems, according to published reports.