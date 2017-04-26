Turkish Airstrikes in Iraq of Concern, 2 States Should Hold Consultations - UN

© AP Photo/ Anatolia, Kenan Gurbuz Turkey Notified US, Russia 2 Hours Ahead of Airstrikes on Kurds in Syria, Iraq

–

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The United Nations is concerned over the Turkish airstrikes in the Sinjar province in Iraq and urges Turkey and Iraq to hold consultations on all issues of concern, UN Secretary-General spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"We are concerned over the incident and extend our condolences to the families of the victims," Dujarirric stated.

The United Nations also acknowledge the security concerns of member states, but also remind them of their responsibilities under the UN Charter and urges "the governments of Turkey and Iraq to engage in consultations on all issues of interest and concern," he added.

On Tuesday, the Turkish general staff said about 70 Kurdish fighters were killed in airstrikes conducted by Turkey’s military in northeastern Syria and northern Iraq.

The Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is a military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party's (PYD), said Turkish combat jets attacked its headquarters near the town of Derik in northeastern Syria.

Kurdish media also reported that the town of Sinjar in Iraq was hit by Turkish jets killing more than a dozen Kurdish Peshmerga troops. Turkey said it targeted a Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) base in the region.

Ankara considers the PYD to be affiliated with the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

However, the PYD and the YPG, as well as the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have been receiving support from the United States in fighting the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

