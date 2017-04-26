Russian Aviation Conducted Over 77,000 Airstrikes in Syria Since 2015

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia has conducted more than 23,000 military sorties and carried out around 77,000 airstrikes since the start of its operation in Syria in September 2015, the chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the Russian General Staff, Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoi, said on Wednesday.

“Since the start of the military operation in Syria, the Russian Aerospace Forces’ aviation has conducted more than 23,000 military sorties and carried out some 77,000 airstrikes,” Rudskoi said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Since September 2015Russian Aerospace Forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin , following successful task fulfillment.

Earlier in the day, Rudskoi said Moscow has withdrawn almost a half of its air group from Syria.

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition, as well as Turkey, carry out their operations in the Arab country without permission from Damascus.