US Envoy in Contact With Iraqi Military, Syria Personnel After Turkish Raids

"In regular contact with counterparts in Iraq and our military personnel in Syria following the reports of [Turkish] airstrikes Monday night," McGurk said in a Twitter message.
On Tuesday, Turkish jets struck positions in northern Syria and Iraq of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the military branch of Syria's Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD).
Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that the coalition was "deeply concerned" about the Turkish actions. The spokesperson underscored that Ankara cannot pursue the fight against the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it considers a terror group, at the expense of fighting the Islamic State (banned in Russia).
