Russian Arms, Hardware 'Show High Combat Capabilities' in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian weapons and military hardware have put in a good performance in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"The Russian armament and military equipment have shown their high combat capabilities in difficult conditions," Shoigu said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

Since September 2015 Russian Aerospace Forces have been carrying out airstrikes in Syria targeted at terrorist positions at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad. In March 2016, the biggest part of Russian air forces left Syria in line with the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, following successful task fulfillment.

Putin announced in December that

the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire

in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

Among the vehicles which have participated in the Syrian campaign, Russia has used the supermaneuveravle Su-35 fighter jet, the world's fastest Tu-160 supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy missile carrier, the Uran-6 mine-clearing robot as well as — for the first time — its sole aircraft-carrying heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov.