Lavrov: No Obstacles for Visits to US Strike, Chemical Incident Sites in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There are no obstacles for inspectors to visit the sites of this month's US military attack and chemical incident in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press briefing Wednesday.

"A relevant UN Secretariat department has outlined a position to us, which means that there are no obstacles to organizing visits by inspectors both to the area of chemical use in Khan Shaykhun and the corresponding airfield from where weapons with chemical munitions allegedly took off," Lavrov said.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Shaykhun, blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

© East News/ Peter Dejong Lavrov Urges 'Open and Transparent' Investigation of Idlib Chemical Incident

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reminded the Trump administration that all chemical weapons had been taken out of Syria in mid-2014 with the help of the previous administration of ex-president Barack Obama.

Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that Western states are blocking attempts to investigate the Idlib chemical incident because in the event of a probe it will be established that the "attack" was a false flag and lie.

The OPCW announced in January 2016 that Syria’s weapons arsenal had been destroyed in accordance with an agreement reached after the 2013 Ghouta attack.