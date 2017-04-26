Russian Defense Minister Suggests Forming Int'l Mine Clearing Coalition in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia proposes the creation of an international coalition to take part in mine clearing work in Syria, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

"I propose to form a coalition of interested countries that could assist in the mine clearance of facilities in Syria," Shoigu said.

He added, "I consider it expedient to create a fund to finance specialized commercial companies that will be involved in similar work."

Russia has been actively engaged in demining Syria. A branch of Russia's International Mine Action Center has opened in Homs. Russian combat engineers demined Palmyra and Aleppo, liberated from militants.