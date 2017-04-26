Russian Military Delivers Six Tons of Aid to Citizens of Syrian Aleppo Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) —HMEIMIM (Syria)- The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered six tons of bottled drinking water to citizens of the Syrian province of Aleppo within the past 24 hours, according to the ministry.

“Citizens of Aleppo have received 6 tons of bottled drinking water in the areas of Sad al-Loz, Khalidiyah, Muhaim Nayrab, and Sheikh Maqsood as well as in the Hananu district … Within last 24 hours, 1,883 civilians have received humanitarian aid,” the bulletin read.

Russia has also delivered 21 tons of food, provided by the United Nations, to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria, using the parachute platforms.

Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.