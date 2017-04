WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US contractor TAC Industries has received a more than $37 million deal to supply more than 140,000 aircraft cargo nets to the United Arab Emirates over the next two years.

"TAC Industries [of] Springfield, Ohio has been awarded a $37.1 million modification… contract for aircraft cargo nets," the release stated on Tuesday.

Under the contract, TAC will supply more than 42,000 top nets and almost 106,000 side nets by March 17, 2019 under a foreign military sale to the United Arab Emirates, the Defense Department said.