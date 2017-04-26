Iraqi-Backed Forces Liberate 12 Villages Near Mosul in Offensive Against Daesh

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The PMF have liberated the villages in a joint operation with the Iraqi Army Aviation on Tuesday, in the al-Hadher district, south of the city of Mosul, the Defense Ministry of Iraq said, according to the Iraqi News media outlet.

© AP Photo/ Bram Janssen Iraqi City of Mosul to Be Fully Liberated From Daesh Within One Month

On April 20, the Iraqi forces have liberated Al-Thawra district of western Mosul from Daesh, Iraqi Army’s Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yaarallah said.

The Daesh jihadists took over Mosul in June 2014, and the operation aimed at liberating the city from the terrorists started in October 2016. The eastern part of the city was liberated by Iraqi and US-led coalition forces in late January, and in February, Iraqi forces began their operation to liberate the western Mosul from Daesh.

On April 1, Brig. Gen. Shaker Alwan Khafaji, one of the Iraqi Federal Police heads, told Sputnik that only 25-30 percent of western Mosul's territory was under the terrorists' control, and that Iraqi government forces are continuing in their efforts to liberate the city's districts.

