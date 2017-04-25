Turkish Opposition MP on Trial for Remarks About DM's Meeting With Coup Plotter

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Monday, Erdem said that Isik had met with Adil Oksuz, one of the key figures in the failed coup of July 2016, a day before the attempted putsch. He said that visual records of this meeting existed and that "the National Intelligence Agency (MİT) had information as to who has these records," according to the Hurriyet Daily News media outlet.

"Legal process has been launched against (CHP) Istanbul deputy Eren Erdem’s raving claims against Defense Minister Fikrı Işık, which have nothing to do with the facts," the Defense Ministry’s statement said.

© REUTERS/ Kenan Gurbuz Trial of 44 Suspects in Erdogan Assassination Attempt Begins in Turkey

Earlier in April, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu alleged that the Turkish authorities carried out the "controlled" coup in an attempt to exploit its outcomes. The CHP leader also said that he had obtained intelligence suggesting that Oksuz was an MIT agent and that Oksuz had been freed in accordance with a law which protects members of intelligence organizations from being detained or prosecuted without the consent of the prime minister.

The failed coup took place in Turkey on July 15. Ankara has accused Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the government takeover, whereas the cleric himself, who currently lives in exile in the United States, has denounced the allegations.