US Envoy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ways to Counter Daesh Propaganda

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The United States is deeply concerned about Turkey conducting military action in Syria and Iraq without the anti-Daesh coalition’s approval, Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said during a conference call on Tuesday.

“We are very concerned, deeply concerned that Turkey conducted airstrikes earlier today in Northern Syria as well as Northern Iraq without proper coordination either with the United States or the broader coalition to defeat Daesh [outlawed in Russia],” Toner said.

