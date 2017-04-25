© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Syrian Army Liberates 228 Settlements From Daesh Since January

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The number of settlements liberated by the Syrian government troops from the Daesh terror group, outlawed in Russia, since January has reached 233, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday in a daily bulletin.

"The number of inhabited areas, which had been liberated by the Syrian troops from the Daesh armed formations has reached 233. Within last 24 hours, the government troops have liberated 294 square kilometers [113.5 square miles]. The government troops have liberated 4,307.5 square kilometers," the bulletin said.

Within last 24 hours, no ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of inhabited areas in the Syrian Arab Republic.

"Total number of inhabited areas, the leaders of which had signed reconciliation agreements remained 1,470," the bulletin said.

According to the document, negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime were being held with various field commanders from the provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Quneitra. The number of the armed formations, which have claimed to observe the ceasefire regime, remained 143.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for six years with the government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as the Daesh. The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey being its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.

