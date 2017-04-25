Yemeni Prime Minister Calls for $2Bln Aid to Overcome Humanitarian Crisis

–

GENEVA (Sputnik)Habtour announced the sum at the UN High-level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, taking place in Geneva. He stressed that Yemen is ready to open new humanitarian corridors to help those in need.

The acute humanitarian crisis in Yemen is developing against the backdrop of a brutal ongoing conflict between the government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, which has been raging since 2014.

The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) characterizes the situation in Yemen as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world" with 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian or defense assistance, including 10.3 million who require immediate aid to save or sustain their lives. According to the OCHA, the 2017 Yemen Response Plan is only 14.4 percent funded.

