Russian Forces Take All Measures to Prevent Air Incidents Over Syria - Lavrov

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Russia's Spetsnaz Plays Key Role in Destroying Terrorist Targets in Syria

–

MOSCOW, April 25 (Sputnik)The Russian Aerospace Forces are taking all the needed measures to prevent airspace incidents over Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

"From our side, our Aerospace Forces are taking all the necessary measures to protect our servicemen," Lavrov said following talks with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier in comments related to restored Russia-US deconfliction channels in Syria.

The civil war being fought in Syria between government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations has been raging for nearly six years. Russia launched its anti-terrorist operation in Syria on September 30, 2015, at the request of the Syrian government.

On September 30, 2015, Moscow began its anti-terror campaign in Syria on Damascus' request, during which the Russian Aerospace Forces conducted precision airstrikes against the targets of the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries, including Russia.

In mid-March, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to start withdrawing most of Russia's military contingent from Syria after accomplishing its objective, while leaving a minor residual force.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!