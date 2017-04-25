Register
10:37 GMT +325 April 2017
    Soldiers with the Iraqi special forces look out on Islamic State group positions from a rooftop in west Mosul as fighting continues, Monday, April 24, 2017

    Iraqi Mosul to Be Fully Liberated From Daesh Within One Month

    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Military Operation to Retake Mosul From Daesh (197)
    On Saturday, Daesh launched another chemical attack in the al Saura district of Iraqi Mosul, killing six and injuring 12 people, a source in the internal security forces told Sputnik Arabic. Meanwhile, one of the unit commanders of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces told Sputnik Turkiye that Mosul is going to be fully liberated within one month.

    An Iraqi forces member stands next to a crater made by an airstrike in west Mosul as Iraqi troops continue battling against Daesh to further advance inside the city, on March 7, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ ARIS MESSINIS
    Iraqi Forces Advance in Western Mosul, Liberate al-Thawra District From Daesh
    On Sautrday, Daesh launched yet another chemical attack in the al Saura district of Iraqi Mosul, a source in the internal security forces told Sputnik Arabic. Terrorists have used bombs with mustard gas which have killed six people and injured twelve more.

    The attack has become the seventh assault of the terrorists with the use of chemical weapons and was launched when the Iraqi government forces have entered the district to rescue the local residents.

    The previous chemical attack of the terrorists was launched less than one week ago, on April 18. Over 80 residents of Mosul, predominantly women and children, have already died as the result of toxication with poisonous gas.

    Meanwhile, Sputnik Turkiye talked to one of the unit commanders of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, a major Iraqi state-supported umbrella group, also known as Al-Hashd Al-Sha'abi.

    Commeander Ali Haşim Huseyni told Sputnik that the operation of the Iraqi government forces and Popular Mobilization Forces is still going on in the city and that they were able to liberate from Daesh and take under control 75 per cent of its territory.

    "At the moment, fierce fighting is going on in the western part of Mosul, in the districts of Sehra and Fehra. For the last two days, the Iraqi police have liberated from Daesh and taken under its control two more districts. The Mosul operation has entered into its final stage, as 75 per cent of the territory of the city has already been liberated from terrorists. The remaining part of the territory will be taken maximum in one month. As soon as the western part of the city is cleaned from terrorists, it could be said that the operation is over," Ali Haşim Huseyni told Sputnik.

    Iraqi forces wear gas masks for protection as smoke billows in the background after Islamic State (IS) group jihadists torched Mishraq sulphur factory, near the Qayyarah base, about 30 kilometres south of Mosul, during an operation to retake the main hub city from IS on October 22, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Mosul Mustard Gas Attack: US Army Not Ready for Daesh Chemical Guerilla Warfare in Iraq
    The unti commander also said that one of the major aids and assistants to Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Daesh, has been recently killed in the clashes with Iraqi police. They have also obtained information that al-Baghdadi himself had fled the city, but they were yet unable to verify this information.

    According to Huseyni, 600,000 civilians were forced to flee from Mosul as Daesh continues using them as human shield.

    "The civilians are living in unbearable conditions, many are fleeing from Mosul. Even though the Iraqi government is providing certain support to the refugees, in is not enough to satisfy all the needs. We call on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to all those in need," the unit commander told Sputnik.

    Tags:
    chemical attack, liberation, offensive, Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces, Daesh, Iraqi armed forces, Iraq, Mosul
