Russia Delivers Almost 12 Tons of Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation has delivered almost 12 tons of humanitarian aid to the Syrian provinces of Aleppo and Latakia within the past 24 hours, the ministry stated.

“Within last 24 hours, 3,725 civilians have received humanitarian aid. Total weight of humanitarian aid has reached 11.8 tons,” the bulletin read.

© Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin Russia Brings Over 3 Tonnes of Aid to Syrians

The residents of Aleppo have received 7.2 tons of bottled water and food, while the refugees in Latakia received 3.5 tons of food aid, according to the ministry.

Russia also delivered 21 tons of food, provided by the United Nations, to the Deir ez-Zor area in Syria.

Moscow has been providing regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where civilians are suffering from the consequences of the ongoing fighting.