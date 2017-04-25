US Envoy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ways to Counter Daesh Propaganda

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McGurk said that he and Saudi Crown Price Muhammad bin Nayef during a meeting in Riyadh discussed ways to cooperate on fighting terrorist propaganda.

"Met tonight in Riyadh with Crown Prince [Muhammad bin Nayef] to coordinate coalition efforts to counter ISIS [Daesh] propaganda and foreign fighter recruitment," McGurk wrote in a Twitter message on Monday.

Met tonight in #Riyadh with Crown Prince MbN to coordinate @coalition efforts to counter #ISIS propaganda and foreign fighter recruitment. pic.twitter.com/x99poABDVF — Brett McGurk (@brett_mcgurk) 24 апреля 2017 г.

​Earlier in the day, the envoy met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah in Kuwait to talk about the progress in the campaign to fight the terror group.

On Sunday, the Kurdish-led SDF said it gained control over all strategic roads leading to Raqqa , cutting off the terrorist group’s ability to receive reinforcements and arms.

The number of foreign members that have joined the group over the years of its existence is estimated to be around 30,000. The terrorist group also recruits or coerces jihadists from areas under its control in Iraq and Syria, according to the US intelligence.

In March, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Daesh recruited 90 percent less of foreign members in 2016 that a year ago.