06:04 GMT +325 April 2017
    A man types on a keyboard in front of a computer screen on which an Islamic State flag is displayed, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 6, 2016

    US Envoy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Ways to Counter Daesh Propaganda

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Middle East
    US Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter Daesh (outlawed in Russia) Brett McGurk has discussed ways to counter the terror group's propaganda in talks with Saudi Crown Price Muhammad bin Nayef.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — McGurk said that he and Saudi Crown Price Muhammad bin Nayef during a meeting in Riyadh discussed ways to cooperate on fighting terrorist propaganda.

    "Met tonight in Riyadh with Crown Prince [Muhammad bin Nayef] to coordinate coalition efforts to counter ISIS [Daesh] propaganda and foreign fighter recruitment," McGurk wrote in a Twitter message on Monday.

    ​Earlier in the day, the envoy met Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Sabah in Kuwait to talk about the progress in the campaign to fight the terror group.

    Deir ez-Zor
    © Flickr/ Jose Javier Martin Espartosa
    US Coalition Focused on Cutting Off Raqqa Amid Reports of New Daesh 'Capital'
    On Sunday, the Kurdish-led SDF said it gained control over all strategic roads leading to Raqqa, cutting off the terrorist group’s ability to receive reinforcements and arms.

    The number of foreign members that have joined the group over the years of its existence is estimated to be around 30,000. The terrorist group also recruits or coerces jihadists from areas under its control in Iraq and Syria, according to the US intelligence.

    In March, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Daesh recruited 90 percent less of foreign members in 2016 that a year ago.

