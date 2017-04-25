Register
    An Islamic State flag hangs amid electric wires over a street.

    Evil Consumes Itself: Daesh Purges Foreign Fighters Due to Spying Concerns

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    As Daesh terrorists in the Syrian city of Raqqa were surrounded by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the terrorists began massive purges of foreign fighters, whom they suspect of espionage.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Daesh terrorist group, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries, has recently been executing its foreign members as the group is suspecting them of espionage, local media reported, citing a source from intelligence.

    As the group has been recently surrounded by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their de-facto capital of Raqqa in Syria, the concerns of the Daesh local terrorists on espionage have increased, an intelligence source said, according to the Iraqi News outlet.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces(SDF) fighter poses for a picture near Euphrates River, north of Raqqa city, Syria March 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    What's Behind Assad's Words on His Readiness to Cooperate With West on Raqqa Liberation
    On Sunday, the Kurdish-led SDF said it gained control over all strategic roads leading to Raqqa, cutting off the terrorist group’s ability to receive reinforcements and arms.

    The number of foreign members that have joined the group over the years of its existence is estimated to be around 30,000. The terrorist group also recruits or coerces jihadists from areas under its control in Iraq and Syria, according to the US intelligence.

    In March, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Daesh recruited 90 percent less of foreign members in 2016 that a year ago.

     

