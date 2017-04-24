Syrian Army Kills 300 Militants in Hama Province - Reports

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Watch How the Syrian Army Squeezes Terrorists Out of Hama (VIDEO)

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — On Sunday, the Syrian army eliminated a major terrorists' outpost in the north of the Hama province.

Earlier on Monday it was reported that the government forces have established control of some 80 percent of the province.

"Army units restored Monday security and stability to the towns and villages of al-Masaseneh, Zour al-Heiseh, and Zour al-Teibeh in the northern countryside of Hama, killing 300 terrorists and injuring a large number of them, destroying 20 vehicles, two ammunition warehouses and two tanks," SANA said.

An operation carried out by the Syrian army and allied forces to eliminate the rest of the militants in the north of the Hama province continues.