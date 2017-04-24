Watch How the Syrian Army Squeezes Terrorists Out of Hama (VIDEO)

As the large scale operation to liberate the territory from militants continues, the army has successfully repelled multiple attacks carried out by Jabhat al Sham (formerly known as al-Nusra Front).

In the province of Hama the geographical features of the area have helped the army take possession of the territory, as the province has flat terrain surrounded by mountains.

Several days ago, the army took the strategic heights of Tel Bizam, which greatly helped to gain control of the city of Suran.

A military source told Sputnik, “Success in the northern part of Hama province is the result of a competent planning of the operation and an effort to correct previous errors of the assault units.”

He added that after gaining control over the strategic heights and establishing artillery there, the army has blocked the militants' ability to transport or attack.

Syrian army units are now moving toward Khan Sheikhoun, a town in the neighboring province of Idlib in the country's northwest, the channel reported, citing sources.