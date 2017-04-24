Large-Scale Mideast Conflict Threatens Millions With Extreme Poverty - US Report

US Army Middle East Conflict Means Business is Booming for US Defense Contractors

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — An explosion of festering tensions in the Middle East into a major war could increase global poverty, as higher oil prices take a toll on the world economy, according to a report by the Atlantic Council think tank on Monday.

"Global supply chains could be affected, as rising oil prices would increase transportation costs," a press release explaining the report stated. "In the worst-case scenario, 23 million more people would be living in extreme poverty."

The report also warned that extreme weather events such as extended droughts threaten to unleash new wars in unstable areas of the globe.

Water use will continue to increase, the report noted, and many of the most affected nations lack resources and effective governments to cope with the impact of too little water on food production.

The report suggests that companies and agencies that supply water should consider implementing a management and conservation plan to minimize water use and develop sustainable solutions.