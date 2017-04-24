Pentagon Conducts Additional Strikes in Yemen on 11 al-Qaeda Members

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Last week, US Air Force's strikes killed six al-Qaeda terrorists in Yemen.

"We conducted a strike on April 18… that was against three AQAP terrorists, and an additional strike yesterday, April 23… that strike was against eight AQAP terrorists," Davis told reporters.

"Since February 28, we conducted more than 80 precision strikes against AQAP militants, infrastructure, fighting positions and equipment in Yemen."

© Wikipedia/ Ali Zifan As Yemen Crumbles, US May Throw Additional Support Behind Saudi Forces

On January 29, President Donald Trump’s administration ordered its first military raid against the al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) terror group in Yemen, which is banned in Russia. It resulted in the death of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens

During the operation, US special operations forces killed 14 militants as well as civilians, including the eight-year-old daughter of previously assassinated al-Qaeda leader Anwar Awlaki. They US military also experienced an aircraft crash-landing. According to media reports, the operation's goal was to capture or kill the group's leader Qassim Rimi, who is considered the third most dangerous terrorist in the world and a master recruiter. However, he survived.

The AQAP was established in 2009 and has been condemned as a terrorist organization by the United States, Russia and many other nations.