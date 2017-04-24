Register
    In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017.

    US, Israeli Attacks Used to 'Boost Morale of Syrian Terrorists'

    © AP Photo/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy
    On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly struck the military base of the Damascus-backed National Defense Forces (NDF) in the Golan Heights, killing three Syrian fighters as a result.

    President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    'No Logic' in West’s Middle East Moves: Trump Talks Syria With Jordan’s Abdullah II
    The NDF base was attacked on Sunday in the Naba al-Fawwar area of the Syrian province Quneitra in the Golan Heights, according to the Times of Israel.

    Syrian lawmaker Feisal Azuz told Sputnik Arabic that there is "connection" between Israel and armed groups in Quneitra and they are "coordinating actions."

    "The militants fire in the direction of Israel and Israel uses this as a pretext to strike in response," Azuz said.

    The lawmaker pointed out that tensions have been on the rise in southern Syria, along the border with Israel and Jordan.

    "Tensions are escalating in southern Syria. Jordan and Israel are taking preparatory actions at the Syrian border. We expect a new act of aggression involving Israel, which would be more serious than the US missile strike on the Syrian airbase in Homs," he warned.

    An old Israeli tank sits in a position in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights near the border with Syria
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Alleged Israeli Strike Killed 3 Syrian National Defense Forces Fighters in Golans
    On Friday, Israeli combat planes delivered a missile strike on Syrian army positions in the Khan-Arnab area of Quneitra province, causing material damage, a Syrian military source told Sputnik. The IDF said that a total of three rockets launched from Syrian territory fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries.

    "What is happening now once again proves that there is direct military coordination between the United States, Israel and militant groups in the Syrian conflict. Such strikes against Syria are conducted to boost terrorists’ morale," the Syrian lawmaker said.

    On Friday, Syrian President Bashar Assad told Sputnik that Damascus has intelligence on Jordan planning to deploy troops in Syria in coordination with the US.

    Syrian Army Repels Daesh Attack Near Deir ez-Zor Airbase
    © AFP 2017/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Washington Wants Daesh to Capture Syrian City of Deir ez-Zor - Assad to Sputnik
    "It's the United States which defines the plans, which defines the players, and which endorses everything regarding Syria coming from Jordan, and many of the terrorists have come from Jordan, and of course Turkey, since day one of the war in Syria," Assad said.

    The statement came following talks between US President Donald Trump and Jordanian King Abdullah II earlier in April. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting at the White House to discuss crucial Middle East issues, such as how to defeat the terrorist group Daesh (ISIS).

    Israel has occupied most of Quneitra province, which it refers to as the Golan Heights, since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. Most of the territory bordering the Israeli-occupied zone, which is protected by a UN ceasefire line, is held by Islamist groups including Daesh.

     

