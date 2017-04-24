Register
    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017.

    Erdogan to Rejoin Ruling AK Party After Announcement of Referendum’s Results

    © REUTERS/ Murad Sezer
    Middle East
    Turkish President will rejoin the ruling party after the announcement of the official results of the referendum on constitutional changes, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Monday.

    People react on election results during an election party of the Republican People's Party (Cumhuriyet Halk Partisi, CHP) in Berlin, on April 16, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ Sebastian Willnow / dpa
    Turkish Opposition to Appeal Election Board to Nullify Constitutional Referendum
    ANKARA (Sputnik) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will rejoin the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) after the announcement of the official results of the referendum on constitutional changes, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Monday.

    Erdogan is a founder of the AKP but had to leave it in 2014 as he was elected the country’s president. According to the then Turkish legislation, the president could not be a member of a party but the adopted amendments give Erdogan an opportunity to rejoin the AKP.

    "The president now does not have to suspend relations with his party. After the Supreme Electoral Council announces the final results of the referendum, the president will apply for the party’s membership," Kalin told journalists.

    On April 16, Turkey held the referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to presidential system of governance. The majority of Turkish people, over 51 percent, supported the move, with Erdogan expected to be granted additional powers.

    The referendum’s outcome provoked a series of protests and the state of emergency in the country has been extended for an additional three months.

