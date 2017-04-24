US-Led Coalition Jets Bomb 10 Daesh Units Near Tabqa as Raqqa Op Continues

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition conducted 12 additional strikes in Syria near Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa.
The strikes destroyed Daesh well heads, fighting positions and shipping containers, among other targets.
"Near Tabqa, 12 strikes engaged ten ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 12 fighting positions, one tactical vehicle, one ISIS vehicle, one heavy machine gun, and a command and control node," the release stated.
In Iraq, the coalition carried out seven strikes near Rawah and Mosul, destroying a terrorist staging area, fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, Daesh-held buildings and damaging supply routes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)