US-Led Coalition Jets Bomb 10 Daesh Units Near Tabqa as Raqqa Op Continues

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The coalition conducted 12 additional strikes in Syria near Deir ez-Zor, Palmyra and Raqqa.

The strikes destroyed Daesh well heads, fighting positions and shipping containers, among other targets.

"Near Tabqa, 12 strikes engaged ten ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 12 fighting positions, one tactical vehicle, one ISIS vehicle, one heavy machine gun, and a command and control node," the release stated.

© REUTERS/ Rodi Said Kurdish-Led SDF Eliminate Dozens of Daesh Terrorists Near Tabqa

On Friday, the SDF troops managed to liberate the neighborhoods of Alexandria and Ayed al-Sageer near Tabqa and repelled several Daesh counterattacks, the Firat news agency reported. The fighting near Tabqa are part of the operation aimed at the liberation of the city of Raqqa from Daesh launched by the SDF in November 2016.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out seven strikes near Rawah and Mosul, destroying a terrorist staging area, fighting positions, rocket-propelled grenade systems, Daesh-held buildings and damaging supply routes.