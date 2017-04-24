Turkish Prosecutors Probe French Ex-Diplomat Over Erdogan Assassination Remark

ANKARA (Sputnik) – On Saturday, Defarges said, as broadcast by French media, that the outcome of the Turkish constitutional referendum could be followed either by a civil war or Erdogan’s assassination.

The decision to start the probe comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s lawyer filed a legal complaint against Defarges earlier in the day, regardless of the fact that Defarges expressed Sunday his apology for the remarks, the Anadolu news agency specified.

On April 16, Turkey held a referendum on the transition from a parliamentary to the presidential system of governance, the majority of Turkish people, over 51 percent, supported the governance shift, granting Erdogan additional powers.

The referendum’s outcome provoked a series of protests and an extension of the state of emergency in the country for an additional three months.