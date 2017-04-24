PKK Armed Wing Attacks Turkish Soldiers on Iraqi Border

© AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan Kurdistan Workers’ Party Armed Wing Claims Responsibility for Two Attacks on Turkish Troops

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish troops have sustained heavy casualties, the Firat news agency said, adding that the fighting continues.

On April 7, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Turkish forces would enter Iraq to put an end to the terror groups’ threat and will not let the PKK create its base in the Iraqi town of Sinjar. The PKK already has a base, located in the Qandil mountains of northern Iraq.

Tensions between Ankara and the Kurdish pro-independence PKK escalated in 2015, after a three-year ceasefire between the two sides collapsed over a series of terror attacks allegedly committed by PKK members, prompting Ankara to launch a military operation in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern regions.