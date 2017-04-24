Russia Brings Over 3 Tonnes of Aid to Syrians

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim 3,500 Syrians Get Aid From Russian Reconciliation Center

HMEYMIM (Syria) (Sputnik) — Servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces have delivered 3,6 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes to the residents of Syrian provinces of Aleppo, Damascus and Latakia during the last 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said in its bulletin on Monday.

"Within [the] last 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation has held eight humanitarian actions in the provinces of Aleppo (6), Latakia (1) and Damascus (1)," the bulletin said, adding that 3,000 of Syrians received the 3,6 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

The bulletin added that the United Nations and its partners continued to provide medical, psychological and legal assistance to the Syrians.

Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.