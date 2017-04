© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN Kurdish-Led Forces Gain Control Over All Strategic Highways Leading to Raqqa, Daesh Besieged From 4 Directions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – On Friday, the SDF troops managed to liberate the neighborhoods of Alexandria and Ayed al-Sageer near Al Tabqa and repelled several Daesh's counterattacks, the Firat news agency reported.

Two Daesh snipers were killed near Alexandria by the SDF troops, while 22 more terrorists were killed by the US-led coalition’s airstrikes that hit seven Daesh targets.

On Sunday morning, Daesh terrorists launched an offensive against the Ayes al-Kabeer village, which was also repelled by the SDF forces.

Clashes near Al Tabqa are part of the operation aimed at the liberation of the city of Raqqa from Daesh launched by the SDF in November 2016.