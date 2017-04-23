At Least Ten Yemeni Soldiers Killed by Explosions in Southern City of Aden

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The blasts occurred in a weapon depot in the Jabal Hadid area in the southern part of Aden, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing a Yemeni military source.

BREAKING: Deaths, injuries reported after bomb hits military post on Hadeed Mountain in central Aden, #Yemen — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) 23 апреля 2017 г.

​Victims of the explosions were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals. The causes of the incident remain unknown.

Yemen has been mired in a military conflict between the government headed by Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Shia Houthi rebels, the country’s main opposition force.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request.