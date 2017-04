MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The terrorists carried out the attack from Eastern Ghouta, located in the Damascus countryside, SANA news agency reported, citing a source at the Damascus Police Command.

The news comes amid the nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016, with Russia and Turkey as its guarantors. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire agreement.

Last Sunday, the center of Damascus was also shelled by terrorists. A woman and a child were killed in the attack.