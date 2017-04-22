Russian Reconciliation Center Delivers 1.5 Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Hama

HAMA (Sputnik) — The aid was delivered to Salamiyah, the second largest town in the province. The food packages included grits, flour, sugar, canned goods.

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim 3,500 Syrians Get Aid From Russian Reconciliation Center

Russian military medics also arrived in the town to provide medical assistance and supply with necessary medicines, since numerous hospitals have been closed during the military conflict.

Syrian civil war has been raging since 2011, as a conflict between the government troops and numerous opposition and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, outlawed in numerous countries.

Russia has been providing regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where civilians are suffering from the consequences of the ongoing fighting.

