No Casualities Reported Amid Syrian 'Projectile' on Golan Heights - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) — A projectile, launched from the Syrian territory, fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights, causing no injuries, the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) said Friday.

"Moments ago, a projectile was launched from Syria & hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries have been reported," the IDF posted on their official Twitter account.

Moments ago, a projectile was launched from Syria & hit an open area in the northern Golan Heights. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/5Cq86eKHsU — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 21 апреля 2017 г.

The military has not yet said whether the shelling from the Syrian side was deliberate or there was an accidental overflight of a projectile or mines through a dividing line. The troops are searching the area.

In November, the IDF said a missile believed to be launched from Syria, hit the Israeli-controlled northern Golan Heights without causing any casualties. The IDF responded with retaliatory fire.

Israel occupied the Golan Heights in the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981. The international community has not recognized the Israeli annexation.