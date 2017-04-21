Register
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighters relocate people that fled from Raqqa city on the bank of the Euphrates river, west of Raqqa city, Syria April 8, 2017

    Over 10,000 Civilians Rescued During 'Operation Euphrates Rage' in Raqqa

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    As a result of the operation aimed at liberating the city of Raqqa in Syria about 10,000 civilians have been evacuated from the city’s north. In an interview with Sputnik, the commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Nasir Hec Mansur said that the civilians are in need of humanitarian help.

    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks near vehicles carrying people fleeing clashes in Tweila'a village and Haydarat area, north of Raqqa city, Syria November 8, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Raqqa Civilian Assembly Vows to Take Government of City Into Own Hands After Liberation
    In the course of fierce battles, which lasted for two days north of Raqqa, the Syrian Democratic Forces transported approximately 10 thousand civilians to safe areas.

    Reportedly, refugees from the villages of Mesken and Kebiş, north of Raqqa and other nearby places were sent to refugee camps in the village of Ayn İssa.

    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Mansur called on international organizations to help the civilian population of Raqqa.

    “When the operation for the liberation of Iraqi Mosul was launched, the UN and other international organizations opened refugee camps, provided with humanitarian assistance, food and medicine, thus meeting the priority needs of refugees,” the commander said.

    He further said that in connection with the military operations in the region of the province of Raqqa, a wave of migrants on a scale of 100,000 people is possible.

    “If we look at the Raqqa operation directly, we are talking about more than 160,000 people. Up until now, the Kurdish Administration of Democratic Autonomy and the Kurdish Red Crescent have been and continue to provide assistance to refugees. We call on international community organizations to join this process,” Mansur said.

    In November 2016, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which mainly consist of Kurdish fighters, but also include members of the Syrian Arab Coalition, launched Operation Euphrates Rage to retake Raqqa from Daesh with the support of the US-led international coalition.

    On April 14, the SDF announced the start of the fourth stage of the campaign, aiming to clear rural areas of Raqqa of terrorists in preparation for the final liberation of the territory. The same day, the Syrian president's adviser Bouthaina Shaaban confirmed that the Syrian government forces would continue to advance against Daesh in the direction of Raqqa.

    Daesh seized control of Raqqa from the Syrian government in January 2014.

