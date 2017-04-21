New Provocations Similar to Alleged Idlib Incident Possible in Syria - Assad

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Following the Khan Sheikhoun incident, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had information about new provocations being prepared in Syria, including in the suburbs of Damascus, where "some substance" could be planted across the country and blamed on the Syrian government.

"Actually, this possibility is not only because of what happened recently. It happened before, and we had this possibility a few years ago, since the first time they used it in 2013, since that time it's a possibility for us, and it's been used, it wasn't only a possibility, but this time the propaganda was different, because everybody was ready for the attack, so that was part of the agenda, part of the plan, it was one plan, it wasn't two different incidents. So, of course it is a possibility," Assad said.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, putting the blame on the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Syrian Air Force hit a warehouse where militants stored chemical weapons, which were sent to Iraq.

In response to the Khan Sheikhoun incident the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Syria's military airfield in Ash Sha’irat on April 7.