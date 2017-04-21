Russia, Syria Holding Talks on Supplies of More Air Defense Systems - Assad

© AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy Assad Explains Why Syrian Air Defense Did Not Down US Cruise Missiles

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Assad told Sputnik that Damascus is interested in Russia's last generation air defense systems.

"Of course, we need more armaments after the war and because of the consumption, and this is part of the daily relation between the two institutions in the Ministry of Defense in Russia and Syria," Assad said.

He added, "usually we're always interested in the last generation of any system, but that depends on what's available, that depends on the policy of the vendor, which is Russia, and that depends on the prices."

The Syrian government forces currently possess Soviet-made S-200 surface-to-air missile systems, also known as SA-5. The Soviet air defense complex is aimed to defend large spaces from potential enemy's bombers and other strategic aircraft.

In an interview with Sputnik Assad said that over 50 percent of Syrian air defense systems had been destroyed by terrorists.