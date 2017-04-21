West Inflates Number of Casualties in Syria to Justify Intervention - Assad

© AFP 2017/ POOL / WU HONG US Actions in Syria Reminiscent of Military Intervention in Iraq in 2003 - Lavrov

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — He maintained that neither the UN nor any other monitors have the means to calculate the number of casualties because of various factions on the ground, including "foreigners, Syrians and terrorists."

"Of course, we can talk about thousands of missing people that we don't know anything about their fate. This is the official number," Assad said.

"So, the numbers that we've been hearing in the Western media during the last six years were not precise, it's only to inflate the number just to show how horrible the situation [is], to use it as humanitarian pretext to intervene in Syria," Assad said.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes against Daesh in Syria without either Damascus' or the UN's approval, thus, violating the international law.