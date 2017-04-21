Russian Police Facilitated 350 Syria Humanitarian Campaigns to Date - Shoigu

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki What We Know So Far About Russian Military Police Deployed to Aleppo

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The divisions of the Russian military police facilitated 350 humanitarian campaigns in Syria, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Friday.

"The divisions of the military police have to date facilitated in the Syrian Arab Republic protection of Russian doctors at 92 civilian appointments, holding of 350 humanitarian campaign, escorting of more than 60 humanitarian aid convoys," Shoigu said.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and radical Islamist groups. Russia began its aerial anti-terrorism campaign in Syria on September 30, 2015 at the request of Syrian President Bashar Assad.